Awantipora: Second terrorist killed in encounter with security forces

A second terrorist was killed in a joint operation by Army, J&K police and CRPF on Tuesday. He was affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad, said police. Earlier today a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist was gunned down in the same operation. "He was identified as Ufaid Farooq Lone who was involved in several terrorist activities including recent grenade attacks, threatening and beating of shopkeepers and fruit-growers post abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He also motivated other youths to join militant ranks," said J&K police.

The joint operation was launched by security forces on Monday evening. So far security forces have conducted four successful anti-terrorist operations since September 28. On September 28, at Batote, Ramban district forces eliminated three hardcore militants of Hizbul Mujahideen. The next day at Kangan in Ganderbal, forces eliminated two recently infiltrated group members of Jaish.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists linked to murder of BJP leader arrested

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)