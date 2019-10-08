Dussehra celebrated across Punjab, Haryana

Huge effigies of demon king Ravana went up in flames in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Dussehra marking the triumph of good over evil. Effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran were set on fire and crackers burst at different places in the two states.

Festivities passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements in different parts of Punjab and Haryana, officials said. In Chandigarh, the main attraction was an 221-foot tall Ravana effigy, with organisers claiming that they used eco-friendly firecrackers.

For many in Amritsar in Punjab, this Dussehra was a painful reminder of last year's tragedy when a train sliced through revellers watching a Ravana effigy go up in flames, killing 61 people. Even on Dussehra day, some families of the victims held a protest demanding adequate compensation and government jobs.

They also asked the government to fix responsibility for the train accident so that such incidents do not take place in future.

