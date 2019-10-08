Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

FGN34 RAJNATH-3RDLD RAFALE Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives IAF's first Rafale fighter jet from France

Merignac (France): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the French-made Rafale combat jet will boost India's air dominance exponentially, as he was formally handed the delivery of the first of 36 such aircraft acquired by the Indian government at a ceremony here. By Aditi Khanna

DEL49 INDIA-CHINA-BORDER-ENVOY Boundary dispute should not affect development of bilateral ties: China

New Delhi: In a conciliatory message ahead of President Xi Jinping's India visit, China on Tuesday pitched for jointly maintaining peace and tranquility along their border before a final settlement on the issue is found, noting that it is normal for neighbours to have differences.

NATION

DEL47 CHINA-ENVOY-INTERVIEW-BIZ Ahead of Xi's visit, China seeks fair and convenient biz environment for its companies in India

New Delhi: Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India, China on Tuesday hoped that New Delhi will provide a more "fair, friendly and convenient" business environment for Chinese companies to operate in the country, asserting that both the Asian giants should forge greater cooperation to boost trade and investment.

DEL43 DEF-IAF-2NDLD BHADAURIA Balakot strikes show major shift in govt's handling of terror attacks: IAF chief

Ghaziabad: The Balakot air strikes reflect a major shift in the government's way of handling terror attacks and show its resolve to punish the perpetrators of terrorism, Indian Air Force chief R K S Bhadauria said on Tuesday.

DEL15 TERROR-PAK-CAMPS Pak activated 20 terror camps, 20 launch pads along LoC

New Delhi: Pakistan has activated at least 20 terror camps and another 20 launch pads along the Line of Control with increased efforts to ensure infiltration of as many terrorists as it can into Jammu and Kashmir before the onset of winter, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL21 IAF-2ND LD-DAY-SQUADRON Squadrons which participated in Balakot airstrike awarded citations on IAF Day Ghaziabad: Two squadrons and one signal unit of the Indian Air Force that were part of the Balakot operation were decorated with citations on Tuesday.

DEL48 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER

2 militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official said.

BOM32 MH-LD ALL BHAGWAT

Bhagwat affirms RSS' Hindu Rashtra vision; questions use of term 'lynching' Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that the RSS was firm on its vision of India as a "Hindu Rashtra".

BOM27 MH-LD SHAH

Modi formed OBC commission which earlier govts didn't do: Shah Beed: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to address the issues of deprived and backward classes by setting up an OBC commission, which the previous governments failed to do in last 70 years, BJP president Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

DEL42 SEDITION-FIR-JAVADEKAR

Blaming Modi govt, BJP for sedition case against intellectuals "absolute falsehood": Javadekar New Delhi: Hitting back at its critics for blaming the Modi government for the registration of a sedition case against 49 intellectuals and artists, the BJP on Tuesday said it was an "absolute falsehood" spread by vested interests and asserted that the development had nothing to with either the party or its dispensation at the Centre.

DEL46 RJ-JAVADEKAR-BS-VI

Country to get BS-VI fuel from next April, vehicular pollution to be down by 80-90 pc: Javadekar Jaipur: Bharat Stage (BS)-VI fuel will be available in several big cities of the country, including Jaipur, from April 1 next year and the initiative will reduce vehicular pollution by 80-90 per cent, Union Environment minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN

FGN36 FRANCE-3RDLD RAJNATH

Rajnath Singh calls on Macron; discusses India-France defence ties Paris: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on French President Emmanuel Macron here on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed stronger India-France defence and strategic ties during their "very warm and productive" meeting.By Aditi Khanna

FGN6 US-CHINA-LD XINJIANG

US blacklists 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang Washington: The US has blacklisted 28 Chinese companies from purchasing any American products for being implicated in human rights violations and other abuses in China's Xinjiang region. By Lalit K Jha.

FGN10 US-COMMITTEE-LD KASHMIR

US Congress committee urges India to end communication blackout in Kashmir Washington: India's communication blackout is having a "devastating impact" on the lives and welfare of the people of Kashmir, a powerful US Congressional Committee has said, urging New Delhi to lift its more than two-month long restrictions in the Valley. By Lalit K Jha PTI IJT

