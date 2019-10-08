International Development News
Thieves steal woman journalist's mobile phone from car in Delhi

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 08-10-2019 23:21 IST
Unidentified persons allegedly smashed the window of a woman journalist's car and fled with her mobile phone in west Delhi's Inderpuri area on Tuesday, police said.

The woman had parked her car outside the Pusa campus and gone for her morning walk in a park. When she returned, she saw that a window of her car had been smashed and her phone was missing from the vehicle, they said.

A case has been registered, the police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

COUNTRY : India
