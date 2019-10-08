Uttarkhand: 2 dead as car plunges into Tehri gorge

Two people, including a child, were killed and three persons injured after the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge here on Tuesday. Those killed included a woman and a child.

The accident took place when the car they were travelling in lost balance plunging into 150 meters deep gorge. Police and locals reached the spot immediately

Further details are awaited (ANI)

