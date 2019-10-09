International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UP government remembers farmers only in advertisements, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government saying that it remembers the farmers only in the advertisements.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 09-10-2019 11:29 IST
UP government remembers farmers only in advertisements, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government saying that it remembers the farmers only in the advertisements.

Sharing a media report which stated that two farmers in the state committed suicide, the Congress leader said, "UP government has developed a number of ways to harass the farmers. Cheated in the name of debt waiver. Sent them to jail in the name of electricity bill. And, there is no compensation for the crop destroyed by rains and floods. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh remembers the farmers only in the advertisements." (ANI)

Also Read: UP Cong committee chairman writes to Priyanka Gandhi, urges to prepare for 2022

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019