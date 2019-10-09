Pantograph of Mumbai local train catches fire; none hurt

A pantograph atop one of the coaches of a CSMT-Panvel local train caught fire on Wednesday morning at Vashi station in Navi Mumbai, Central Railway officials said, adding that nobody was injured. According to officials, the minor fire triggered when an unidentified person hurled a discarded bag at the pantograph of a coach when the train was entering the station around 9:30 am.

The pantograph is the apparatus on the roof of an electric train to collect power through contact with an overhead line. The incident affected the services on Harbour line (CSMT to Panvel) for a brief period.

"Pantograph of PL-49 CSMT-Panvel local flashed due to discarded bag thrown by unknown person on pantograph of PL-49 local at Vashi station. Train detained for 12 minutes from 09.28 hrs at Vashi station. Rake withdrawn and sent to Car shed for safety reasons," CR tweeted. A railway official said passengers in the affected coach were asked to get down immediately after minor flames were spotted engulfing the pantograph.

"There was no rush and passengers boarded off the train immediately. Nobody was injured," the official added. He said the train services resumed after the rake was withdrawn.

