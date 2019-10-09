Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit India

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11 to 12 for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday. It said the forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance.

"At the invitation of the Prime Minister, the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will be visiting Chennai, India from October 11-12, 2019 for the 2nd Informal Summit," the ministry said. The summit will be held in the coastal town of Mamallapuram.

During the summit the two countries will exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the ministry said. Sources indicated that the Modi-Xi summit will be to find broad pathways to deepen ties.

On the Kashmir issue, the sources said, "India's position on Kashmir is very clear. If Xi raises the issue, PM Modi will explain our view on it". Trade, political relations and ways to deal with terror are expected to be discussed in the Modi-Xi summit, they said.

Maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border will also be discussed in the meet. "India is looking at additional Confidence Building Measures for peace along the border," the sources added.

