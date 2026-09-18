Trade War Chessboard: Agriculture, Energy, and Rare Earths in Focus

The ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China feature key commodities such as agriculture, energy, and rare earth materials as critical negotiation points. Upcoming talks between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping aim to explore potential agreements following tentative commitments on soybeans, energy tariffs, and rare earth exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 08:21 IST
Trade War Chessboard: Agriculture, Energy, and Rare Earths in Focus
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The trade war between the United States and China has brought agriculture, energy, and rare earths into sharp focus as negotiations resume. As President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, these sectors are vital bargaining chips in the ongoing disputes.

Over recent years, agricultural products, particularly soybeans, have played significant roles in trade discussions. China pledged to import substantial quantities of soybeans, though it faces pressure to keep up with these commitments. US officials anticipate new announcements to ease agricultural tariffs, potentially increasing exports like sorghum and corn.

In the energy sector, China had paused US oil and gas imports due to tariffs but might reconsider following negotiations related to reciprocal tariff cuts. Meanwhile, rare earths remain a contentious point, with China controlling much of the global supply. Despite increased exports, the situation remains sensitive as talks continue to secure sustainable trade flows.

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