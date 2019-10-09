Guj: Three killed as car overturns

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when the car they were travelling in overturned near Rundh village in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday. The car driver, identified as Chhatrasinh Chauhan, was speeding at the time of the accident which occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday on Amod-Sarbhan road, around 78 kms from the Bharuch district headquarter, a police official said.

He said the driver, who survived in the accident, has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for rash and negligent driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The deceased, identified as Mukhtar Ali Saiyed, Mohammad Sheikh, and Nitin Chandra, were residents of Amod village in Bharuch district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)