Heavy rain lashes Kolkata city, traffic movement affected

Heavy rain lashed the city since Wednesday noon, leading to water-logging of several thoroughfares and affecting traffic movement. The Met department has warned of downpour in south Bengal till Friday morning.

A police officer said north Kolkata streets witnessed more water-logging when compared to the rest of the city. Traffic was disrupted for a couple of hours on Chittaranjan Avenue, College Street and Council House Street due to the heavy showers, he said.

Some low-lying areas in the southern part of the metropolis have also been inundated in knee-deep water. Several other districts in south Bengal also experienced moderate to heavy rain since Wednesday morning, the weatherman said, adding that East and West Midnapore, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, and Jhargram are likely to experience lightning along with downpour till Friday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)