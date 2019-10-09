Couple found dead at home in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A couple was found dead at their house under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Kolua village under Kanchanpur police station area on Tuesday night, Assistant Sub-Inspector Bal Kishan said.

He said it appears that the couple committed suicide, as the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan and the woman's body was found lying on a bed, however, the exact cause behind their death will be ascertained after the investigation is complete. The bodies of Satish Gurjar (20) and Lakshmi Gurjar (19) were found by their family members who performed their last rites before informing the police, Kishan said.

He said no suicide note was recovered from the couple's house. The duo got married three months ago and Satish was preparing for a competitive examination, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)