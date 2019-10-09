Heavy rain lashes city, traffic movement affected

Heavy rain lashed the city since Wednesday noon, leading to water-logging of several thoroughfares and affecting traffic movement. The city recorded 56 mm rainfall from noon till 5.30 pm, the weatherman said.

The Met department has warned of downpour in south Bengal till Friday morning. A police officer said north Kolkata streets witnessed more water-logging when compared to the rest of the city.

Traffic was disrupted on Chittaranjan Avenue, College Street and Council House Street owing to the heavy showers, he said. Some low-lying areas in the southern part of the metropolis have also been inundated owing to the downpour.

The sea-side resort town of Digha recorded the highest rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm at 97 mm, the Met said. Several other districts in south Bengal also experienced moderate to heavy rain since Wednesday morning, the weatherman said, adding that East and West Midnapore, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, and Jhargram are likely to experience lightning along with downpour till Friday morning.

PTI AMR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)