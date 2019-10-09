International Development News
Two killed, two injured in explosion while making fireworks

PTI Diamondharbour
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:22 IST
Two persons were killed and twoinjured in an explosion while they were manufacturingfireworks in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, apolice officer said on Wednesday

The four persons all residents of Asurali village weremanufacturing fireworks in a club room in Diamond Harbour areaon Monday to use them during Dussera celebrations when itexploded, the officer said

"They were manufacturing the fireworks for their ownuse when the explosive caught fire and went off. The four weretaken to a nearby hospital where two of them succumed whiletwo others are still fighting for their lives. We areinvestigating into the matter," the officer of Diamond Harbourpolice said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
