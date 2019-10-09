Kolkata metro records biggest footfall of 9.22 lakh commuters

The Metro Railway Kolkata registered its "highest-ever" footfall of 9.22 lakh commuters on October 3, an official said on Wednesday. It carried 49.5 lakh passengers during the Durga Puja days from 'Chaturthi' to 'Navami' (October 2-7), spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

The Metro Railway Kolkata earned Rs 4.8 crore during this span, a 10.7 per cent rise from the figures posted in the corresponding period of 2018, she said. The 49.5-lakh passenger count is 5.7 per cent more than the number of people it carried in the previous year, Banerjee said.

On October 15, 2018, it had carried 9.07 lakh commuters, which is the second-higest footfall in its history, the spokesperson added..

