UP's Veerappan caught from forest: Police

The last member of the Babuli Kol dacoit gang, Veerappan alias Chhotelal Kol, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Wednesday, police said. A rifle and some bullets were recovered from Veerappan, they said.

"The last member of Babuli Kot dacoit gang, Veerappan alias Chhotelal Kol, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was nabbed in the early morning on Wednesday from Marobandh forest area following an encounter," said Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Jha. The accused has confirmed that his gang's kingpin, Babuli Kol, had been killed in a clash with another gang of dacoits in September this year, the officer said.

