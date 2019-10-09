2 held for stealing jewellery, cash from a house in Northwest Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth more than Rs 30 lakh in Northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Rahul (19) and Ayub (23), residents of Kabir Nagar, Rana Partap Bagh, they said.

According to police, one Nitin Kumar on Wednesday lodged a complaint stating that jewellery worth around Rs 30 lakh and Rs 30,000 cash were stolen from his house at Rana Partap Bagh. During investigation, police checked the CCTV cameras of nearby areas and found Rahul coming towards the house of the victim.

Police received information that Rahul had given some stolen jewellery items to Ayub, following which Ayub was arrested. Ayub disclosed that Rahul committed the burglary and gave him some jewellery items. Later on his instance, Rahul was also arrested from DESU Colony, Rana Pratap Bagh, a senior police officer said.

Police have recovered the stolen jewellery items and Rs 30,000 cash from their possession, they added.

