PM releases commemorative stamp on Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the 'at home' programme of the Indian Air Force to mark its 87th raising day and released a commemorative stamp to honour Marshal of the Air Force late Arjan Singh. The PM also witnessed an exhibition on self-reliance through innovation.

"This year we mark the birth centenary of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh DFC (Distinguished Flying Cross). As a tribute to his exemplary service to our nation, a stamp was released. May his courage keep motivating the people of our nation for years to come," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. The at home event was organised as part of the Air Force Day celebrations.

He posted pictures of the event including the one in which he is handing over certificates to IAF personnel who participated in the exhibition. Addressing a Dussehra celebration here on Tuesday, Modi hailed the valour of the Indian Air Force and asked people to especially remember it on its raising day like they pay respect to Lord Hanuman on Vijayadashami.

The prime minister had said it's a coincidence that this year the two events are being celebrated on the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)