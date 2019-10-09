Ex-cop, Sena candidate Pradeep Sharma declares assets of Rs

Former `encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma, who is contesting as Shiv Sena candidate from Nalasopara Assembly seat in Maharashtra, has declared assets of Rs 36.21 crore in his and his wife's name. Sharma, who was heading Anti Extortion Cell of Thane Police in his last posting, opted for voluntary retirement earlier this year.

In his affidavit accompanying the poll nomination, Sharma, a 1983-batch state police service officer, declared that he owns movable assets worth Rs 1.81 crore, while his wife owns movable assets of Rs 14.02 crore. In the column for immovable assets, Sharma did not declare any assets of his own.

His wife Swikriti owns agricultural land valued Rs 6.21 crore, commercial building worth Rs 12 crore and residential building Rs 2.15 crore, adding up to Rs 20.37 crore in total. In 2018-19, Sharma showed his income at Rs 9.83 lakh, and his wife's income at Rs 41.63 lakh.

Apart from Sharma, two other former police officers who are in the fray for October 21 polls are Shamsher Khan Pathan and Gautam Gaikwad, both of whom retired as assistant commissioners of police (ACP). Pathan and his spouse's assets are worth Rs 5.17 crore, as per his affidavit. He is contesting from Mumbadevi constituency in Mumbai on the ticket of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Gaikwad, who is contesting against Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray from Worli in south-central Mumbai on VBA ticket, has declared assets of Rs 3.21 crore..

