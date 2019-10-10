Malaysian NGO organizes Gala Dinner to purchase premise for needy children

Great Heart Community Center (GHCC), a community centre run by Great Heart Charity Association, Malaysia at the heart of the Klang township feeds over 300 individuals with nutritious lunch daily from Tuesday to Saturday. These individuals are nearby residents who are either homeless, has no income ability, or children from underprivileged families.

"With such a meaningful and impactful program, it is sad to know that the program may have to be stopped soon. The owner of the premise where GHCC is located is looking at selling off the property, which will disrupt all charity programs that are currently being run there. GHCA hopes to raise RM1.15 million to buy over the premise from the current owner so that the beneficiaries being served by GHCC will not be affected," said the spokesperson of the GHCC, Malaysia. "If you would like to help the needy such as Madam Wong and Isabella, and ensure that many more would be able to obtain assistance during their rough patch, you could play a role by supporting GHCA's Charity Fundraising Gala Dinner that will take place on 23 November 2019 at IDCC Mall, Shah Alam," added the spokesperson. The tickets will be sold at RM2,000, RM5,000, RM10,000, RM30,000 and RM50,000 per table of 10 seatings.

The founder of Great Heart Charity Association (GHCA), Mr Franky See Swee Choy, initiated the Lunch Box for the Hungry program in GHCC in 2016 upon finding out about the predicament of needy families who find it hard to put a proper meal on the table. The program sees the community centre distributing thousands of packed lunch boxes every month to registered beneficiaries. The lunch boxes are donated by partner organisations and kind-hearted individuals on a daily basis. It may just be an ordinary lunch box for most of us, but for some of these beneficiaries, the lunch boxes could be their only meal for the day.

The beneficiaries in return, came back to the community centre as volunteers to give back to society. Madam Wong Chik Yee, 79, is one such beneficiary. She relies on her bicycle to come to GHCC as well as to transport carton boxes for a living. Unfortunately, her bicycle was stolen one day, and she was not able to get her meal and lost her earning ability. Seeing her difficulty, GHCA sponsored her a new bicycle so that she is able to resume earning a living and can come to GHCC again. Feeling grateful, she is now a frequent volunteer at the community centre, helping out with gardening work and cleaning duties.

(With inputs from GHCC, Malaysia)