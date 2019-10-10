International Development News
One killed, 11 injured as truck falls into river in Bengal

PTI Jalpaiguri
Updated: 10-10-2019 12:04 IST
One woman died and 11 others were injured on Thursday after a truck carrying them crashed through the railing of a bridge and plunged into the Neora river in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said. The incident took place at about 6 am in Malbazar subdivision when the people were going to a weekly market at Mangalbari in Chalsa, they said.

Injured persons were rescued by personnel of the Fire Brigade and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and rushed to the Malbazar super specialty hospital, police said. One woman, identified as Gouri Mahato of Malbazar town, was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital, a police officer said.

Two of the 11 injured persons have been referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, he added.

COUNTRY : India
