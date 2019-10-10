British novelist Zadie Smith pens her first-ever collection of short stories

Award-winning British novelist Zadie Smith has come out with her first-ever collection of short stories, publishers Penguin Random House announced on Thursday. Titled, "Grand Union" the book will comprise of 17 stories that span across different genres, and talk about subjects as wide-ranging as migration, love and desire, politics, environment and more.

While 10 of the stories are new and unpublished, the book also features some of her best-loved pieces from the New Yorker and elsewhere. "Moving exhilaratingly across genres and perspectives, from the historic to the vividly current to the slyly dystopian, 'Grand Union' is a sharply alert and prescient collection about time and place, identity and rebirth, the persistent legacies that haunt our present selves and the uncanny futures that rush up to meet us," publishers said.

The stories are tied together with her totally distinctive voice - warm and sharp, funny and wise, they added. One of the most recognisable and admired writers of her generation, Smith has been shortlisted twice and once won the Baileys Prize. She has also been shortlisted for the Man Booker, and twice named among Granta 20 Best Young British Novelists.

Some of her previously written works include "White Teeth" (1999), "Swing Time" (2016), "On Beauty" (2005), and NW (2012).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)