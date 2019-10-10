International Development News
2 labourers killed in road accident in Hry

PTI Hisar
Updated: 10-10-2019 15:07 IST
Two labourers were killed and at least 12 others injured when a truck hit an auto rickshaw in Bhatla village in Hansi sub division, about 45 km from here on Thursday, police said. Ravi (25) and Dilbag (40) died in the accident, they said.

The injured labourers were admitted to civil hospital Hansi while four of them were referred to Hisar, police said. The labourers were sitting in the auto rickshaw parked at the bus stand in the village when the truck hit it from behind, police said.

Police is gathering information about the truck driver who escaped after the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
