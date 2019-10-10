14 injured in clash between two communities over Durga Puja

At least 14 people were injured when members of two communities clashed in Bihar's Jehanabad town on Thursday after a stone was hurled at a procession carrying idols for immersion after the conclusion of the Durga Puja festival, police said. The clash broke out at Arwal More locality early in the morning and those who participated in the procession blamed the bystanders, who were from another religious community for the stone throwing.

Heavy stone pelting ensued from both sides leaving at least 14 people, including a local journalist who was covering the procession, injured, the police said. The injured were rushed to local hospitals, the police said.

The situation was brought under control after district magistrate Navin Kumar and superintendent of police Manish reached the spot. No case has been registered in connection with the clash so far and the district magistrate and the superintendent of police held talks with the agitated locals so that the immersion of idols was completed peacefully, the police added..

