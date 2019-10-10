International Development News
PTI Coimbato
Updated: 10-10-2019 18:04 IST
Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 69 lakh seized, five held in

Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 69 lakh were seized at the airport here and five people arrested in this connection. Acting on a tip off that five of them were arriving from Colombo on October eight, DRI officials kept strict vigil.

The passengers were intercepted and searched during which officials found 23,310 packets of cigarettes of foreign origin valued at Rs 69.93 lakh, an official release said Thursday. During investigation, the five confessed to having engaged in smuggling activities for monetary consideration.

They were arrested and cigarettes seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is on, it said..

COUNTRY : India
