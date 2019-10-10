International Development News
14 injured as school bus collides with roadways bus

PTI Sonebhadra
Updated: 10-10-2019 19:26 IST
Fourteen people, including 10 schoolchildren, were injured after a school bus collided with a roadways bus on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Tendu Pulia village under the Robertsganj Kotwali police station area when the school bus, coming from the wrong direction, collided with the roadways bus, Station House Officer Mithlesh Misra said.

Ten schoolchildren in the age group of 6 and 13 years were among those injured, he said, adding that all were being treated at the district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
