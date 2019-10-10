New policy for compensating kin of cops killed in line of duty: Punjab DGP

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Thursday said a new policy for compensating kin of policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty would be introduced soon. He said the Punjab Police was committed to extend a helping hand to the aggrieved families, who lost their bread winner during the call of duty.

The DGP said the policy was under consideration of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and would be finalised very soon. Gupta said no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause aimed at ensuring the well-being of the police families.

The DGP, accompanied by Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, attended the last rites of Head Constable Gurdeep Singh, who was killed on October 1 during an encounter with drug smugglers. Recalling the glorious tradition of the Punjab Police to serve the state and its people diligently, Gupta said till now around 1,800 police personnel had laid down their lives.

Paying homage to the constable, the DGP said he performed his duty heroically and attained martyrdom while fighting against anti-social elements. He said the culprits of this heinous crime would not be spared at any cost and severest of severe action would be taken against them.

