Robber wanted in several loots held after exchange of fire

A man wanted in several cases of robbery has been arrested after exchange of fire with police, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, police patrolled near Ganga canal late Wednesday night and signalled a bike-borne man to stop. Instead of halting, he sped away and fired upon the police team, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Anshu Jain said.

In retaliatory action, he sustained bullet shot wound in his leg. He has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar district, the DSP said.

He confessed to committing robbery of Rs 78,000 at gunpoint in a toll plaza of the Eastern Peripheral Highway on March 3 and Rs 21,000 from a Delhi-based businessman on December 13 last year, the police officer said. Police have recovered a country-made pistol and one used and two live cartridges from his possession. One motorcycle without number plate has also been seized, the SP said. DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)