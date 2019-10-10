Second Loka Kerala Sabha summit to be held in Jan 2020

The second annual summit of Loka Kerala Sabha, a common platform for the cultural, socio-political and economic integration of non-resident Keralites, will be held in the state, on January 2 and 3 next year. The organising committee which met on Thursday, formed various sub-committees for the annual summit, a release issued by the chief minister's office said.

"As part of the Loka Kerala Sabha, an Overseas Employers Conference will be organised on December 7 at Kochi," it said. International seminars on various topics will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts.

Since one-third of the members are retiring this year following the guidelines issued last year, new members would be selected from maximum countries, it said. The first summit had formed seven panels to identify the issues and the government has been implementing the suggestions put forth, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"The investors meet at Dubai recently was a huge success. We are organising another investors meet at Kochi coming January," he said.

The 351-member Sabha comprises MPs and MLAs from the state, non-resident Keralites with Indian citizenship nominated by the state government, and select members of the expatriate returnee community. Another release issued by the CM's office said the Vaytilla and Kundannoor flyovers in Ernakulam District would be opened by March 2020.PTI RRT ROH ROH.

