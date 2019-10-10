Unauthorised shanties demolished in Yamuna flood plains: DDA

The DDA on Thursday conducted a demolition drive in Yamuna flood plains in east Delhi during which a large number of "unauthorised" shanties were removed, officials said. The National Green Tribunal has passed orders to clear Yamuna flood plains from encroachment and unauthorised occupations, the DDA said.

The NGT has also directed that fine will be levied on organisations which fail to remove unauthorised occupants from flood plains. These directions were issued to the DDA, irrigation and flood control department, municipal corporations, DJB, Delhi Police and various other agencies, it said in a statement. "In compliance with the directions of the NGT, a demolition drive was held today in flood plains near DND flyover/Mayur Vihar opposite Samachar Apartment where a large number of jhuggies have been removed," the DDA said.

"The unauthorised occupants were aware of the orders of the NGT regarding clearing of flood plains but they failed to move away from the flood plains. Hence, the demolition was carried out in compliance with the NGT orders," it said. The orders of the NGT are being monitored by the monitoring committee constituted by the tribunal, the DDA said.

