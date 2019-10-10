WB guv pays visit to legendary footballer P K Banerjee

Legendary footballer and coach PK Banerjee had a special visitor at his Saltlake residence on Thursday - West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The governor visited the octogenarian's home to wish him Shubho Bijoya, a traditional Bengali way of greeting one another after the Durga Puja festival.

"This is for the first time in my life that a governor came to my home to wish me Shubho Bijoya. I really feel proud and honoured," an overwhelmed Banerjee told PTI. "He bowed and sought my blessings. I have not seen such a governor like him," the 83-year-old said, lavishing praise on Dhankhar.

An ardent fan of the 1962 Asian Games winner, Dhankhar had met Banerjee on the sidelines of a Durga Puja event at a city hotel but they could not interact properly there. The legendary footballer then had dialed Raj Bhawan, expressing his keenness to call on the governor but Dhankar insisted that Banerjee stayed at home considering his old age.

"He called back on Navami and told my daughter that he would come to meet me at my residence," Banerjee said..

