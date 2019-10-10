SDMC declares Swachh ranking for hotels

The SDMC on Thursday declared Swachh ranking for hotels falling under its jurisdiction with the objective of inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among them to become Delhi's cleanest hotel, officials said. The winners in the four zones were -- JW Marriot, Aerocity (Najafgarh Zone); Piccadily, Janakpuri (West Zone); Crowne Plaza, Okhla (Central Zone) and Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place (South Zone), the SDMC said in a statement.

Under Swachh Bharat, a survey was conducted to analyse the cleanliness standards and solid waste management arrangements at these hotels. "A survey team in every zone was constituted comprising the DHO, license inspector, sanitary inspector and a junior engineer to evaluate the hotels based on various parameters as per the norms of Swachh Sarvekshan," a senior official said.

The basic criteria for evaluation were the placement of twin bins (green and blue), waste segregation within the premises, waste processing facility like composting, basic cleanliness and sanitation in rooms, and separate toilet facilities for men, women and differently-abled citizens, he said. The Public Health Department circulated notices to all the hotels asking them to fill out the survey forms. In the form, every stakeholder had to explain the approach taken to ensure cleanliness and hygienic surroundings, the SDMC said.

The Swachh Sarvekshan exercise is conducted with the objective of inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among the hotels to become Delhi's cleanest hotel, it said.

