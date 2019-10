Two people were arrested after a brief shootout in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Anil and Arun. They are suspected to be involved in robbing a journalist last month, they said.

They were also involved in more than 30 cases of robbery, snatching and murder, Police said. Further details are awaited, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)