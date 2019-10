Gorakhpur (up), Oct 11 (PTI) A prisoner admitted to the district hospital in Basti district escaped from police custody, police said on Friday. Shiraz, an accused in a rape case, escaped after cutting the window mesh of the hospital's washroom, jailor Satish Chandra said.

The inmate was in custody since July 22. A hunt has been launched to nab him, police said.PTI COR SAB

DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)