New Chief Justice of Kerala HC sworn in

PTI Thiruvai
Updated: 11-10-2019 14:16 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Justice S Mani Kumar was on Friday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court here. He was administered the oath of office by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Mani Kumar is the 36th Chief Justice of the high court. He succeeds Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. Among others present were former Governor P Sathasivam, state ministers A K Balan, M M Mani, Dr. Thomas Isaac, and Kadannappalli Ramachandran.

Buela Rajakumari, the wife of Justice Mani Kumar, son Sathyadev, daughter Sahithya, Swami Durai, father of Justice Mani Kumar and former Judge of Madras High Court, were also present, a Raj Bhavan press release said. Some judges of the high court also attended the ceremony.

COUNTRY : India
