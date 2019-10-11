Modi-Xi meet: 11 Tibetan protesters held

Eleven Tibetans were detained by police here on Friday for allegedly trying to stage a protest at the airport and also outside the star hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping is put up during his two-day visit, police said. Xi is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their second informal summit at the nearby coastal town of Mamallapuram on Friday and Saturday.

Police whisked away a person with Tibetan flag and also four others who attempted to stage a sudden protest outside the hotel where the Chinese president later checked-in after his arrival. The protester was taken in an autorickshaw by some police personnel even as four others were removed in a police vehicle, police said.

Meanwhile, airport police said they detained six Tibetans for trying to stage a protest at the airport ahead of Xi's arrival. "We have secured them. No cases have been booked yet",a senior police officer told PTI.

The city and Mamallapuram have turned into a fortress, with the star hotel where the Chinese president is staying coming under tight security. Modi and Xi arrived here on Friday to take part in the informal meet to discuss various bilateral issues between the two countries..

