Bhagwat on nine-day visit to Odisha from October 12

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will undertake a nine-day tour of Odisha from October 12, RSS sources said on Friday. During the visit, he will attend the maiden meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal in Odisha, along with Bhayaji Joshi, the second in command in the RSS.

Bhagwat is scheduled to address a meeting of intellectuals on October 12, they said. RSS' working committee meeting will be held from October 16-18 at a private university here.

BJP national working president J P Nadda, who is also slated to visit Odisha on a four-day tour from October 15, is likely attend the RSS events, the sources said..

