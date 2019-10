A fire broke outin the video surveillance (CCTV) control room inside Palamaucentral jail in Jharkhand on Friday, a government officialsaid

The fire brigade personnel put out the fire and therewas no harm to anyone in the incident, sub-divisionalmagistrate Surjit Kumar Singh said here

A probe is on to know how the fire broke out in thejail control room, he added.

