Delhi, UP's wanted gangster carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh nabbed in Ropar: Punjab Police

A notorious gangster wanted in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi was arrested from Ropar after a chase and exchange of fire, police said here on Friday. Prakash Mishra (24) carried Rs one lakh reward on his head and was wanted in 10 cases of murder, including a triple murder in Mirzapur (UP), they said.

The accused was also involved in many cases of extortion and kidnapping in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the police said. Two pistols of .32 bore and 8 live bullets, along with some personal items were seized from the accused after the encounter, they said.

