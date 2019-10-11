Couple electrocuted in UP's Ballia

A 55-year-old man and his wife were killed on Friday after they came in contact with a live electric wire in Suremanpur village in Bairia here, police said.

The incident took place when Saraswati Devi (48) came in contact with the wire and her husband Rambabu tried to save her, they said.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, police said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)