Ker women's panel seeks report on killing of teenaged girl

The Kerala Women's Commission on Friday sought a detailed report from the police on the death of a 17-year old girl after she was allegedly set ablaze by a man, who was also consumed by the flames, in Kochi. Commission chairperson M C Josephine said it initiated action based on media reports on the Thursday incident.

"We have sought a detailed report from police in the matter. The case was taken on the basis of media reports," Josephine said in a release here. Midhun who professed love for her allegedly committed the crime after she spurned his proposal and he also died after being engulfed by the fire, police had said.

He had poured petrol on the Class XII student and set her on fire, police said, adding they suspect he embraced the girl after setting her ablaze to kill himself. The girl's father also suffered burns when he tried to shield his daughter from the accused and has been admitted to a hospital here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)