Jolly, 2 others taken to various places for gathering evidence

People jeered and hurled abuses at her but Jolly Joseph, the alleged serial killer, looked composed as she was taken by police on Friday to various places in Kozhikode district for collecting evidence. Jolly and two others-- M S Mathew and Prijikumar, were first brought to the Ponamattil house, where three deaths had taken place-- Annamma (2002), Tom Thomas (2008), parents of Roy who died in 2011 after consuming some food in the house.

Jolly married Roy's relative Shaju in 2017. Besides, the deaths of three other members of the family-- Roy's uncle Mathew (2014), relative's wife Sili and her one year-old daughter-- are also under the police scanner.

The deaths occurred between 2002-2016 and a post-mortem was conducted only on Roy's body and traces of cyanide were found following which Jolly was arrested on October 5, eight years after his death. The three were taken to various places, including the house of Shaju, a dental clinic, and the National Institute of Technology campus here, where she had falsely claimed to have been working as a lecturer.

People from far and near, who had gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of Jolly, shouted and hurled abuses at her when she was brought for collecting evidence but she looked stoic. Neighbours said they were shocked to hear the news about Jolly, who was considered a model daughter-in-law.

"She used to behave very decently, go around saying she was a NIT lecturer. People around the neighbourhood were shocked to hear the news about her alleged role in the death of six members of the family," a man staying near Roy's house said. Asiya, who works at Kozhikode medical college, said Mathew, Roy's uncle, had vomited profusely after consuming food and collapsed and died at the hospital.

Jolly had been at the house shortly before he consumed food, she alleged. "We know the family very well. I had studied with Roy Thomas and his mother had taught me," she said, adding Roy's family was very well liked and respected." Roy's younger brother, Rojo, who is in the US, on whose complaint the investigations into the deaths began, is expected to arrive in Kerala in the next few days.

Shaju and his father were also questioned by police on Friday..

