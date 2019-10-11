Irani urges people to reaffirm commitment towards 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani urged people to work towards ensuring gender parity in the society and reaffirm their commitment towards the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme on the occasion of the International Girl Child Day on Friday. Observed on October 11 every year, this day aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by girls, the need for their empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.

"On International Girl Child Day, let us reaffirm our commitment towards 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and work towards ensuring gender parity in our society," Irani said in a tweet. The 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme aims to address the issue of decline in child-sex ratio in critical districts through an awareness campaign as well as multi-sectoral interventions, which include registration of pregnancies in first trimester, increased institutional deliveries, and prohibition of sex determination.

Irani used the hashtag #Bharatkilaxmi to shared profiles of women who contributed towards bringing positive changes in the society. Child rights activists too gave messages of equality and on eradication of social evils like child marriage, child labour and trafficking.

"Whether we talk about deeply-rooted social/gender norms or elevating status of girls via education, none of it can be achieved in fruition unless our girls receive support/motivation from the society, system and most importantly their parents and family," said Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY. Bidhan Chandra, executive director of the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, said free and compulsory education till 18 years of age has become an imperative need.

"We recommend extending the ambit of the RTE Act to all children, providing free and compulsory education till the age of 18 years, as it will not only reduce school drop-out rates of girls in the age group of 14-18 years but will also limit their exposure to social evils that include child trafficking, child marriage and child labour," Chandra said. Sunitha Krishnan, a child rights activist, urged girls to realise the power within them in overcoming challenges they face.

"Each one of us have extraordinary power within us, amazing capacity to do what we aspire and the ability to bring change in our life. Realize that power! Nobody needs to empower you...you are power personified," she said.

