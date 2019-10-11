Panel formed to draft standards, specifications for 'metro on tyres': Hardeep Puri

A committee has been formed to draft a set of standards and specifications for 'metro on tyres' which runs on rubber tyres instead of steel wheels like Metro Rail or Metrolite, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. 'Metro on tyres' is much cheaper than both the Metro Rail and Metrolite. While the per kilometer cost of Metro Rail is Rs 300 crore and Rs 100 crore for Metrolite but 'metro on tyres' will cost Rs 60 crore, officials said.

"We have formed a committee to finalise a set of standards and specifications for metro on tyres. When they come out with their report there will be a process of approval and then will be presented in public domain for states to adopt. We have not frozen on the standards and specifications for it yet," the minister told reporters. He also said that the Metrolite has been approved by the ministry and the Board of the Delhi Metro has also given its nod for its use in a 20 km stretch from Dwarka sector 25 to Kirtinagar. Now, the ministry will await the proposal to come from the Delhi government to use it.

A similar process, he said will be followed in case of 'metro on tyres'. In August this year, the Maharashtra cabinet cleared the mass transport system ‘Metro Neo’ for better connectivity across Nashik.

However, Nashik will have to wait for the report of the committee and the final approval from the union ministry before it begins building, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said. According to the Nashik model, its 'metro on tyres' will have an elevated corridor and its coaches will operate on electricity and battery and ply on elevated viaducts with state-of-the-art terminals.

"Nashik are the prime movers in this case and its from there that we got the idea. However, they have to wait for the standards and specifications," said Mishra.

