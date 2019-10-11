Raj: Councilor, govt official held for accepting bribe

Two persons including a woman councilor were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in different cases of graft on Friday. Suman Gurjar, a councilor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation, was held for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh. She had taken Rs 50,000 in cash and a cheque of Rs 75,000 from a contractor.

The councilor had demanded 3 per cent of the total work order awarded to the contractor for construction of a road in her ward. After verification of the complaint, the councilor was arrested by an ACB team.

In Jodhpur, assistant director of CPWD posted in IIT Jodhpur was trapped while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The accused official Pradeep Kumar had demanded the bribe to clear bills of a contractor, DG ACB Alok Tripathi said.

