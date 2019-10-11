Top Army commanders to meet nxt week to brainstorm on current emerging security challenges

Top Army commanders will meet next week to brainstorm on the current emerging security and administrative challenges and chart the future course for the force, an Army spokesperson said on Friday. The latest edition of the Army Commander's Conference will be held at New Delhi from October 14 to 19.

The Army Commander's Conference, an apex level biannual event, is held in April and October every year. The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.

"The apex level leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current emerging security and administrative challenges and chart the future course for the Indian Army. To ensure due diligence, decisions are taken through collegiate system comprising Army commanders and senior officers," the spokesperson said. The conference commences on October 14 with the address of Army Chief Bipin Rawat, followed by an update by the Army commanders on their respective operational and administrative issues.

Discussions on the ongoing contemporary issues is also scheduled. Additionally, an equipment display by defence industries showcasing niche technology in fields of artificial intelligence, drone systems, ammunition and unmanned ground vehicles will also be held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)