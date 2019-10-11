Pomp, gaiety and dazzle mark Bengal's Durga Puja Carnival

Over 70 prominent community pujas of the city and districts put on a dazzling show on Friday, projecting an array of themes and artwork on colorful tableaux during the annual Durga Puja Carnival here. The fourth edition of the event, the brainchild of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was also attended by her ministerial colleagues, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, members of different consulates, dignitaries and tourists.

Banerjee watched the proceedings of the fourth edition of the carnival on Red Road from an enclosure decked with terracotta work of the Bankura district. Seventy-one puja committees, all winners of the state-instituted 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman', presented the various themes on two-three tableaux, along with their Durga idols.

The tableau of Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangh projected the plight of the displaced people, while the Samajsebi Club displayed vignettes of the old city. Hatibagan Sarbojonin paid rich tributes to Pandit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar on his 200th birth anniversary in its cultural performance. The Alipore Bodyguard Lines Pujo themed their show on the 'Safe Drive Save Life' campaign of the state government.

Iconic singer Hemanta Mukherjee was honored through the performance of Chorbagan Sarbojonin's participants. An estimated 15,000 people turned out to watch the over two-hour-long carnival, held ahead of the immersion of the idols in river Ganga.

A tourist from England said what caught his eye was the creativity on display and the enthusiasm among the participants. "We haven't seen anything like this in your country earlier. There is such amazing creativity. The enthusiasm and the vibes among the participating pujas, the dignitaries and the audience is infectious," he told PTI.

A Kolkata Police officer said all arrangements were made to manage traffic and ensure security during the event.

