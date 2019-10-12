Commission comes to the rescue of abandoned, cheated woman

The Kerala Women's Commission on Saturday decided to initiate legal proceedings against the relatives of a septuagenarian woman for leaving her at an old-age home after selling her properties and gold and keeping the money themselves. The Commission said it would provide legal help to the 70-year-old Palakkad resident to reclaim the property taken over by her sister's children.

"It was learned that the woman was left at an old-age home at Kollam by her relatives after taking all her ornaments. We also came to know that they have sold off her properties," a press release from the commission said. The commission also said that the woman was staying with her sister's children as she never had any kids.

Her husband died 10 years ago, the release said. The commission would soon visit the woman at the old-age home and record her statement and initiate legal proceedings against those relatives, member M S Thara said in the release.

