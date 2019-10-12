International Development News
Development News Edition
Three injured in grenade attack near Srinagar's Lal Chowk

PTI Srinagar
Updated: 12-10-2019 15:39 IST
Three injured in grenade attack near Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Representative Picture. Image Credit: IANS

At least three persons were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in a market area in Srinagar on Saturday, police said. The militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market, which is a few hundred meters away from the city center Lal Chowk, a police official said.

At least three persons were injured in the explosion which also damaged the windows of a car, he said. The shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area, he said.

COUNTRY : India
