Providing transparent and accountable govt top priority: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that providing sensitive, transparent and accountable governance with the all-round development of the state is his top priority. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of Sikar Municipal Council, Gehlot said that the previous BJP government had made several announcements without budget provision, which could not be realised on ground.

"In the earlier tenure of our government, a medical college was announced in Sikar, but the previous BJP government took this college to Churu. Now our government has again approved medical college in Sikar, its foundation stone will be laid soon," he said. Gehlot said due to great leaders like former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, democracy is alive in the country even today.

"The rights-based era began in the country during the UPA government. The public got the right to education, information, food security and employment in the form of MGNREGA," the chief minister said. On the occasion, Gehlot also inaugurated the sewerage treatment plant and the renovation work of Nehru Park and also laid the foundation stone of Mahatma Gandhi Nani Lake.

